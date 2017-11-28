Albis Invests in CFRP Technology

Albis Plastics acquired German specialist in processing and production of carbon-fiber compounds for injection molding, WIPAG Group.

Germany’s Albis Plastics (U.S. office in Sugar Land, Texas) will acquire WIPAG Group, German specialists in processing and production of carbon-fiber compounds for injection molding. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in January.

Albis, a compounder of technical thermoplastics, is further investing in recycling with this acquisition. WIPAG’s innovative recycling technology takes waste carbon fiber, which comes mostly from the automotive industry, and processes it into carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP). Albis plans to offer PP and nylon carbon-fiber compounds.