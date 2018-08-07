Amcor & Bemis Combine to Form ‘Global Leader in Flexible Packaging'

Amcor to acquire Bemis and form $13 billion leader in flexible and consumer packaging.

Two giants in global production of flexible and rigid plastics packaging have agreed to combine into an even bigger giant processor. Amcor Ltd. of Melbourne, Australia, and Zurich, Switzerland, will acquire Bemis Co., Inc. of Neenah, Wis., to form a new entity, also to be called Amcor. It will have combined sales of around $13 billion, over 250 plants worldwide, and around 50,000 employees. A joint announcement said the new firm will be “the global leader” in both flexible packaging and consumer packaging.

The “new Amcor” will earn 70% of its revenues from flexible packaging. Amcor identified flexible packaging in the Americas as a key growth priority, and this move is a big step in that direction. The merger will add Bemis’ leading market positions in North America and Brazil to Amcor’s leading positions in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. (Bemis also has operations in Europe and Asia.)

Amcor currently has 195 plants and 35,000 employees in 43 countries, producing $9 billion in revenues (56% from flexibles, 44% from rigid packaging). Bemis today has 56 plants and 16,000 employees in 12 countries and $4 billion in revenues (95% from flexibles).