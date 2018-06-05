Americhem Acquires India's Prescient Color

Americhem Inc. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, has furthered its global reach with the acquisition of Prescient Color Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (SCIL). Prescient is a leading Indian producer of high-end color and additive masterbatches in several niche applications including synthetic fibers, molding and film applications.
