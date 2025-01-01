Automotive Awards Highlight Emerging Technologies

Several “firsts” were recognized among the 10 prize categories at the 53rd Annual Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Automotive Division Blue Ribbon Automotive Innovation Awards — the oldest and largest global competition of its kind in the plastics industry. Included were innovations in the categories of Electric & Autonomous Vehicle Systems and Aftermarket & Limited Edition/Specialty Vehicles, as well as an expanded and renamed Sustainability environmental category, with all these added starting in 2022. As in past years, thermoplastics and thermoplastic composites led in all categories.

Since its establishment in 1970, this event has focused on the advancements brought by polymeric materials to automotive and ground transportation industries, such as weight and cost reduction, parts consolidation, increased safety, and enhanced aesthetics and design freedom. Several teams composed of OEMs, tier suppliers and polymer producers submit nominations describing their part, system or complete vehicle and why it should be recognized as the ‘year’s most innovative use of plastics.’ The event typically brings together about 700 OEM engineers, automotive and plastics industry executives, and trade media.

Here is a look at this year’s winners, starting with the grand award and category winner for process/assembly/enabling technologies.

Toyota Motor’s 2024 front seat back and cushion frames, featured in the Toyota Tacoma, are the first known adoption of resin shock mounts in vehicle seats. These enable dynamic lateral, vertical and horizontal movement, augmenting comfort for vehicle occupants during off-roading. Injection molded with BASF Ultramid B3ZG7 CR and B3ZG 10 nylon 6 grades formulated for the application by U.S. Farathane, the airbag-compatible front seat resin frame integrates 10 components, including insert-molded side airbag attachments, ball joint mounts and lumbar mat connections, thereby reducing complexity and eliminating the need for 10 to 20 additional parts.

The front-seat back and cushion frames in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma are the first know adoption of resin shock mounts in vehicle seats. Source: SPE Automotive Div.

Insert-molded nuts and wire harness attachments in the seat cushion frame help streamline production. The design improves ride comfort; cuts mass and cost; and also supports future adaptability, while meeting safety and performance standards.

Aftermarket and Limited Edition/Specialty Vehicles: E-bus Battery Pack Housing

The thermoplastic-intensive battery pack with 240 kg (529 lbs) of plastic per vehicle that appears in the 2024 Bluebus 12-meter e-bus claims to be the first known globally to provide enhanced fire resistance in electric bus applications. Sheet extruded by Simona AG using SABIC’s Stamax FR30YH611 long-glass fiber PP offers 30% weight savings compared to metal versions.

This intumescent, flame-retardant, long-glass-fiber-reinforced PP compound prevents thermal runaway by forming a protective char, giving occupants more time to evacuate in the event of a fire. The battery pack maintains cold side temperatures below 250°C (482°F) to prevent carpet ignition, while providing structural integrity through its integration with wood and metal components. This design improves safety and reduces heat transfer, said to outperform aluminum enclosures in which flames broke through.

Body Exterior: Self Adjusting Fastener Sleeve

Another first is the sleeve for flush exterior door handles of General Motors’ 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, which eliminates manual adjustments and specialized tools, enabling dimensional fit-up to class A surface in all directions while using standard hex-head fasteners, an industry first. Injection molded by Witol Automotive with BASF’s B3WG10 50% glass-fiber-filled nylon 6, this design integrates a metallic sleeve inside a snap-fit clamshell plastic housing, enabling real-time adjustments during assembly.

This design reduces labor time by two-to-three minutes per handle, saving up to 12 minutes per vehicle. The metallic sleeve provides load-bearing stability, and the design fits seamlessly with existing GM fasteners, avoiding costly rework or changes to fastener types. Efficiency is improved while reducing metal parts and plastic straps.

Body Interior: Rear Storage Panels

Also a world-first design is the 1,350 × 465 mm (4.4 ft. x 1.5 ft.) rear storage panel for Toyota Motor’s 2024 Tacoma. Injection molded by Vuteq using two BASF Ultramid glass-fiber, mineral-reinforced nylon 6 grades — B3GM35 Q649 (15% glass fiber/25% mineral filler) and B3WGM24 HPX BK23210 (10% glass fiber/20% mineral filler) — the two-panel outer and inner assembly meets challenging performance requirements, including subzero impact resistance (-30°C/-22°F), 12,000 fatigue cycles and thermo-cycle performance without permanent deformation. With four grain patterns, it includes a single painted handle for ease of use, and the inner and outer shells are mechanically fastened at 34 locations. Use of the 20% mineral and 10% glass-filled nylon 6 for the inner panel improved flow by 23%, reducing clamp tonnage and expanding the processing window. This solution achieves a 0.5-mm (0.019 in.) dimensional tolerance, ensures durability and eliminates concerns of cracking or deformation under load.

Chassis/Hardware: Half-Shaft Rear-Axle Diaphragm Boots

The injection molded diaphragm boots for Ford Motor’s 2024 Ford E-Transit — manufactured by INSIT Group using Celanese’s high-performance thermoplastic polyester Hytrel HTR8745LV TPC-ET — replace press blow-molded designs. As such, they are said to deliver 15% weight reduction and 17% material savings. The design of these half-shaft rear-axle diaphragm boots also enables higher angulation and longer plunge than other such products in the market. The innovative use of this high-MFR and low-viscosity resin ensures high flex fatigue resistance, essential for half-shaft systems where each turn adds stress.

Overall, this design enables a 50% reduction in grease usage, improved joint lubrication and lower operating temperatures. Mold filling simulation eliminated defects such as air traps and weld lines, producing injection molded parts with superior durability and productivity.

Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Systems: High-Voltage Battery Module Busbar

This high-voltage busbar protection, which appears on Ford Motor’s 2025 Ford E-Transit, is injection molded by Kyungshin using SABIC’s H1030 flame-retardant PP compound. The design leverages the intumescent resin, providing 15% weight savings and 35% cost reduction compared to traditional designs.

The material’s unique properties enable it to expand from 2.8 to 5 mm (0.11 to 0.20 in.) when exposed to temperatures up to 200°C (392°F), boosting thermal resistance and preventing arcing in high-nickel battery chemistries. This enhanced protection ensures the dielectric strength remains intact, even in extreme conditions. With a maximum operating temperature of 75°C (167°F), it delivers superior safety for EV battery packs and supports long-term reliability.

Materials: EGR Cold Tube/Diffuser

Replacing stainless steel with thermoplastic, this exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cold-tube diffuser on Ford Motor’s 2023 Mustang, Explorer, Escape, Ranger, Bronco and Maverick vehicles achieves a 15% weight savings and integrates directly into the air-intake assembly, eliminating three fasteners and multiple brazing operations. Extruded by Viking Plastics using Envalior’s Xytron G4024T GF 40 PPS, it is designed to withstand a severe acid environment with pH levels of 2.2 and temperatures up to 200°C (392°F). This high-performance thermoplastic offers superior chemical resistance compared to stainless steel.

The diffuser handles noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) requirements, withstanding acceleration of 8G, while maintaining structural integrity. This design simplifies assembly, reduces part complexity and significantly cuts costs. Its durability and chemical resistance in extreme environments ensure long-lasting performance, setting a new standard for EGR system efficiency.

Powertrain: Plastic Coolant Hub

This thermoplastic coolant hub, which appears on Ford Motor’s 2025 Mustang Mach E, is insert injection molded by Viking Plastics using two of Celanese’s glass-reinforced nylon 66 grades — Zytel 70G30 HSLR BK186LM and 70G13 HS1L NC010. Because it integrates multiple tubes, fittings and connectors into a single, compact manifold, this hub improves EV coolant system efficiency, reducing tubing length by 1.23 meters (4 ft.) and eliminating eight quick connects, six tee/wye adaptors and three additional adaptors.

Ford Motor’s 2024 Mustang Mach E coolant hub integrates multiple components, cutting tubing length by 4 ft. Source: SPE Automotive Div.

System weight is reduced by up to 5%, while coolant pressure drop is decreased, improving overall system performance. The laser-welded hub includes three injection-molded components that form a leak-tight structure, which incorporates a pressure-balancing orifice. With 30% fewer connections, the design achieved a 50% reduction in packaging space while removing 29 tube insertions and six tube-forming processes for assembly savings.

Safety: Busbar Cable Support Bracket

This busbar cable support bracket, which appears on General Motors’ 2025 Cadillac Celestiq, is designed to prevent thermal runaway and high-voltage arcing by minimizing cable motion. Injection molded by Grand Traverse Plastics using high-performance V0-rated PBT and PPS thermoplastics — Celanese’s 3316 EF 3022 N PBT and Syensqo’s Ryton R-4-220BL PPS — the design eliminates a metallic retention feature while providing reliable support.

Isolating the 15-kg (33 lb) busbars enhances safety and durability. The snap-fit design provides over 240 N of axial retention force with a single fastener per location, reducing the need for more than 10 fasteners per rechargeable energy storage system (RESS). The ergonomic installation, requiring only 45 N of insertion force, greatly reduces assembly time and scrap costs.

Sustainability: Exterior Cladding With Living Hinge

Combining a 1,000-mm (39-in.) long living hinge and 30% postconsumer recycled (PCR) TPO, this MIC A-class exterior cladding — featured on Rivian Automotive’s 2024 Rivian R1T and R1S models — is injection molded by KB Components using Advanced Composites’ ADX2361 TPO PCR material. This design consolidates 12 parts into four and eliminates 36 metal fasteners per vehicle. The thin-walled part achieves tight tolerances, color match and no weld lines, meeting all aesthetic and functional requirements.

With a $40 cost savings per vehicle and a reduction of more 490,000 kg of CO 2 per year, this solution significantly improves sustainability. The tool design incorporates advanced gating and venting to manage the gases from PCR material, ensuring dimensional stability and surface quality while streamlining production.