Balls on Ejector Bushings Run at Angle to Increase Load Capacity

DMS displays several mold-related products at NPE2018. It displays the Almo worm-gear device, which enables inserts to be tightened and released inside the mold cavity. DMS also displays the Balzi mold-venting valve, which helps resolve the most common effects of poor cavity venting. The company has Boride-bonded abrasive products in its booth, including polishing stones, diamond-compound mounted points and industrial sharpening stones. It has i-Mold tunnel gate inserts designed for bottom gating and Exaflow gate inserts for tunnel and rear-surface applications; Kool Flow compact water manifold systems for injection molding, resistant welding, pneumatic control, vacuum forming, die casting, extrusion technology and water distribution; Diprofil handheld machines and diamond tools for tool, die and moldmaking; Desoi thread unscrewing devices; full-color, high resolution mold plaques.

DMS also showcases Bolex P ball-guided ejector bushings made of special roll steel bush casing, hardened and ground to hold fixed inside a high-resistant bronze cage for guiding the balls running along the cage. The unique feature is that the balls do not run aligned, but at a slight angle, enlarging the contact area and enabling greater load capacity. This system allows the precision balls to circulate endlessly. Typically, these are used in the ejector system when a friction-free application is required. DMS displays BZ hydraulic locking cylinders with robust cam-finger design to withstand heavy loads in a compact package for use in molds with side actions, slides or core pulls, and the company has MetalRustGuard self-adhesive wrap that protects metal molds from rust and corrosion in virtually any type of climate, including high humidity and marine environments.

