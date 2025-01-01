Be Our Guest

Organizing and putting on an event has many parallels to throwing a party. A space and date are reserved, while themes, entertainment, refreshments and desired guests are all given close consideration. Plastics Technology publisher Gardner Business Media planned the first PTXPO “party” back in 2022, and the other parallel with that event and all others is wondering until the day of the party/when the show hall opens, “Will anyone show up?”

Thankfully, a lot of people did show up three years ago — enough so that they came back in 2023 — and we’re confident they’ll rejoin us this year as well, when the show returns after a planned hiatus during the NPE year of 2024.

The best recurring events strike a balance between old and new, hanging on to budding traditions and favored elements while continuously offering new or evolved experiences. That’s no different with PTXPO 2025. Returning this year will be a packed show floor with running equipment and industry experts sharing wares, services and knowledge. Part of that sharing will also be familiar to past attendees in the form of Tech Talks delivered from the show floor theater and live in-booth demonstrations of the latest technologies available. Also familiar will be the Hot Shots injection molded parts demonstration, where attendees and online voters can vote for a prize-winning part from a selection of precision molded finalists.

New to this year’s event are the Discovery Workshops. These educational presentations run throughout the show and are focused on hot-button issues for molders everywhere. Subject matter experts will deliver noncommercial presentations, expounding on topics like: workforce development; molding machine maintenance; robotic programming and project selection; managing regrind; and injection molding bioplastics. Also new and providing networking opportunities: an Opening Night Party and a Women in Molding breakfast. The party will take place Tuesday, March 18 after the show closes at Joe’s Live in the Rosemont Entertainment District, while the breakfast will occur prior to the show open at convention center on Wednesday, March 19.

Inserted with this issue is your invitation to PTXPO 2025 in the form of the registration brochure. We hope you can make it to our party.

Tony Deligio

PTXPO is back this March. Register today. Source: Gardner Business Media