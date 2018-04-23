Beaumont Technologies Makes Key Moves Ahead of NPE2018

Originally titled 'Beaumont Technologies Makes Key Moves Ahead of NPE2018'

Ahead of NPE2018, Beaumont Technologies completes the acquisition of Autodesk’s Moldflow material characterization business and offers new courses. Beaumont's AIM Institute achieves PTE ANSCI Certification.

Press Release Post: 4/23/2018
Karen Cornelissen

Managing Editor, MoldMaking Technology

Editorial Assistant, Plastics Technology

Beaumont Technologies’s acquisition of Autodesk’s Moldflow material characterization business is complete. Beaumont says that it is now the only company in the world that offers Autodesk Moldflow services, material characterization and Moldflow training under one roof.

At NPE in 2015, Beaumont Technologies introduced the American Injection Molding (AIM) Institute. Beaumont says that AIM is the first and only institute in the injection molding industry to pursue and achieve PTE ANSCI Certification.

Beaumont Technologies also is offering two new courses, “Molder’s Series Hands-On Training for Processors” and “Understanding and Applying Moldflow Simulation.” Beaumont is now offering four new developmental courses as well. They include “Plastic Materials,” “Mold Design,” “Injection Molding Processing” and “Part Design.” The company is in booths W2193 and S29023 at NPE2018.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Beaumont Technologies, Inc.

Booth: S29023, W2193

View Showroom

Related Content

Get into the Zone: Thermoforming

The Thermoforming Zone is back for NPE2018 as the place for thermoformers and suppliers to showcase the latest trends in the field. According to Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 chairman, one of the benefits of the zone is that it is so industry-specific. “Thermoforming is one specific way to process a plastic part,” he says, “so it’s really valuable to have all of the exhibits and suppliers in the same place for our attendees.”

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.