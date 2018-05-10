Behind the Scenes of NPE2018: NPE Committees

A lot of what you see at NPE2018 is brought to you by three volunteer committees who have been a huge part of the direction and decision process of the show.

The NPE2018 committees play a huge role in bringing the best attendees and exhibitors together in the best location at NPE.

Behind the scenes of all of the exhibits and show rooms and sessions at NPE2018 are the people who helped make it all happen: the members of the NPE2018 committees.

The committees are formal, structured, and run by volunteers from the industry. The executive committee consists of NPE2018 Chairman Glenn Anderson and Vice Chairman Tad McGwire, along with the chairs and vice-chairs of the three NPE2018 committees: the attendee acquisition committee, the attendee experience committee, and the operations committee. Overall, Anderson says there are more than 30 members from the industry involved in committees this year.

The attendee acquisition committee works on the strategies for reaching potential attendees. According to Mary Cecile Neville, Senior Director of Marketing for the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), “The attendee acquisition committee works closely to develop strategy, direction and overall success of the attendee campaign for NPE2018.” This process begins two years before the show begins, but plays a vital role leading up to the event itself. “The Committee offers insight, suggestions, feedback and ideas throughout the campaign cycle,” Neville notes.

The attendee experience committee, Anderson says, has a lot to do with the content of the show itself. “They figure out what things we can have to attract attendees to come and have robust content,” Anderson says.

The operations committee deals with the logistics of getting these attendees and content to the show floor, according to Anderson. This committee does things like determine the location for the show, deal with safety and floor-loading requirements, facilitate any plumbing and utility needs for any of the booths, and handle the logistics of hotels and busses. Notes Anderson, “This is the real tactical group that has to drive the strategy and get the product to the show floor.”

Each committee is also facilitated by a member of PLASTICS staff, so everything is done under the structure of PLASTICS organization. “The committees decide what they want to do and then they carry it all the way through to execution,” Anderson says.

According to Anderson, the committees were created as a way for people from the industry to pitch in with NPE and help PLASTICS to create the best show possible. “The committee members drive the decisions and make the decisions by committee, by vote,” Anderson says. Everything the committee decides gets taken to the executive committee, who gets the final vote. “It’s a very formal structure, very systematic, very transparent,” Anderson says. “It’s all very organized—it has to be because people are donating their time.”

