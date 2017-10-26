Boy Machines Opens New Demo & Training Facility

New, 600-ft2 demo and training facility opens with at least four machines available for customer trials.

Boy Machines, Inc. opened a brand-new, 600-ft2 demo and training facility in August in Exton, Pa.

Related Suppliers Boy Machines Inc.

As part of the ongoing renovation of its U.S. headquarters, Boy Machines, Inc., Exton, Pa., opened in August a brand-new, 600-ft2 demo and training facility with at least four machines available for customer trials. Equipment in the lab will range from Boy’s largest to its smallest press. In the accompanying photo, Boy Machines’ new president, Todd St. Pierre, stands next to a 110-ton Boy 100E servohydraulic press, Boy’s largest. On hand during a visit in late September was an 11-ton Boy XS, but that machine has been sold and will be replaced with the company’s newest and smallest press, the 7-ton Boy XXS tabletop micromolder.

In the mid-size range, the Exton lab has a 27.5-ton Boy 25E servohydraulic machine with the latest Procan Alpha 4 control. There’s also a 24-ton Boy 22A, a less expensive, entry-level press with standard hydraulics and Procan Alpha 1 controls. Also temporarily on display was the company’s smallest vertical-injection/vertical-clamp unit, an 11-ton Boy XSV, though it was due to be shipped to a customer.

St. Pierre noted that the facility upgrade also includes a newly enhanced conference room. Next in line will be renovation of the office suite.