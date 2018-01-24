Bring Your Guests to NPE2018

Many attendees may wish to bring guests to NPE2018, and Orlando is full of activities for them to experience.

From theme parks and an aquarium to golf and shopping, Orlando has many activities for attendee guests to enjoy during NPE.

Theme Parks

Orlando is well known as a premier destination for theme parks. Home to both Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando is teeming with potential for your guests. Both parks include thrilling rides, family attractions, and incredible fun for anyone with a day to spare. If you want your guests to be able to enjoy these parks, you’ll want to book their tickets soon.

Universal Orlando: https://www.universalorlando.com/

Disney World: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/tickets

Pointe Orlando

A five-minute walk from the convention center, Pointe Orlando is an outdoor shopping center stuffed with activities. In addition to shopping, Pointe Orlando offers live music and comedy, restaurants, laser tag, an indoor play center and a hands-on science center. There are options for the whole family to enjoy, so take your pick.

http://www.pointeorlando.com/

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf

Located one mile from the convention center on International Drive, Pirate’s Cove is a great location for a day trip. With multiple courses with pirate ships, mountain caves, and beautiful greenery, you can put your way to adventure at this course named “Best in Florida.”

http://www.piratescove.net/orlando

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium

A short drive down International Drive, Ripley’s Odditorium displays 16 galleries containing oddities and bizarre attractions to fascinate and entertain visitors of all ages. The Odditorium claims to be the only place in Orlando you’ll find shrunken heads, an authentic vampire killing kit and a spinning vortex tunnel.

http://www.ripleys.com/orlando/

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

Located near Ripley’s Odditorium, Sea Life Orlando contains a wide array of ocean wildlife to fascinate and delight any guests. It includes an underwater tunnel for 360-degree viewing and The Last Dragons, an exhibit on the axolotl.

https://www.visitsealife.com/orlando/