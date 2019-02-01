Call for Papers: Extrusion 2019

Stage is set as conference devoted to all things extrusion heads for Chicago. Interested in speaking? Let us know by Feb. 22.

Extrusion 2019 will bring more than 70 industry experts to Rosemont, Ill., in September. Previous Next

It’s that time again.

Plastics Technology is bringing the world of extrusion to a new location in Chicago, Sept. 17-19 at The Extrusion 2019 Conference. During this two-and-a-half-day event, business owners, plant managers, process engineers and manufacturing personnel will be brought up to speed on technology developments impacting all types of extrusion operations.

In 2015, Plastics Technology Magazine launched its first ever Extrusion Conference, an effort to bring the world of extrusion together in one place at one time. We organized a technical program with General Sessions of interest to all types of extrusion processors with concurrent sessions that offer attendees a deep dive into the major types of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing, and Compounding.

Our first three conferences were held in Charlotte, N.C. Our efforts resonated with both exhibitors and attendees to the extent that we “outgrew” that location. Last year’s conference was held in Cleveland and drew record numbers of attendees and exhibitors. In fact, the Extrusion Conference has grown every year since it was launched, and we are expecting the same in 2019.

This year’s Extrusion 2019 Conference will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., a short drive from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. We’re hard at work putting the program together now, and when all is said and done, we’ll have assembled a group of the finest technical minds in the industry to deliver presentations that you will be able to put in practice to improve the operations at your plant. What’s more, you’ll have the opportunity to network with your peers and more than 70 suppliers in our exhibit area.

To submit a title and abstract, please go to extrusionconference.com. Then scroll down and click on Interested in Speaking? From there, click on Apply Now to begin the process. You will be brought to a page asking for a Title, Description (2-3 sentences), and Abstract. Please fill in those fields and indicate your Area of Focus from the dropdown menu.

As an option, you may submit your title and abstract to me via email at jcallari@ptonline.com.

The deadline for submission of your paper title and abstract is Feb. 22, 2019.

If you’re involved in extrusion processing of any kind, this is the conference for you. Extrusion 2019. Sept. 17-19. The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. I hope to see you there.