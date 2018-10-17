Carbon Adds Injection Molders And Urethane Casters Into Expanding Network Of Partners

The Carbon Production Network now includes more than 20 U.S. partners and is rapidly growing.

Carbon, a Silicon Valley-based digital 3D manufacturing company, announced the addition of partners Bright Plastics, Greensboro, NC, Dependable Plastics, Fairfield, Calif., Diversified Plastics Inc., Minneapolis, Element Packaging, Deerfield Beach, Fla., Gallagher Corp., Gurnee, Ill., Nicolet Plastics, Mountain, Wisc., Prattville Machine & Tool, Peabody, Mass., and Resolution Medical, Fridley, Minn., to its Carbon Production Network, which now includes more than 20 U.S. partners and is rapidly growing.

“An important part of Carbon’s strategy is to empower manufacturers and injection molders with the many benefits of digital fabrication,” says Dana McCallum, head of production partnerships at Carbon. “By being part of the Carbon Production Network, our partners leverage a truly scalable, complete digital manufacturing platform that offers a faster process and creates high-quality, end-use parts with similar properties as injection molding and urethane casting.”

The Carbon Production Network (CPN) is an elite ecosystem of the industry’s leading design firms and contract manufacturers who have implemented Carbon’s technology and demonstrated advanced capabilities in additive manufacturing, design, production, urethane casting, machining, and injection molding. The CPN offers a true partnership model that focuses on hands-on Advanced Training and Certification, Production Engineering, Marketing and Sales to help ensure its partners’ continued success.