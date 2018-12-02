Chinaplas 2018 Plans Array of Concurrent Events

Industry 4.0, plastics in medical, “tech talk” product introductions, and product design all receive heightened focus at Chinaplas 2018.

After launching them in 2017 with more than 30 presentations, Chinaplas 2018 will once again feature Tech Talks.

Related Suppliers Chinaplas - Adsale Exhibition Services

Beyond its 4000 exhibitors and 18 “theme” zones, Chinaplas 2018 (April 24-27; Shanghai) will feature a series of concurrent events focused on everything from Industry 4.0 and the medical market, to new product introductions and product design, according to show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.

Related Stories

The third edition of the Industry 4.0 conference, organized along with Germany’s machinery manufacturing association (VDMA), will take place in the afternoon April 24-25, with a morning session on April 26. Speakers hail from Arburg, EREMA, KUKA, KraussMaffei, RWTH Aachen University, Wittmann Battenfeld and others. Case studies and application discussions will be organized by end markets, including automotive, packaging, and electrical and electronics.

For the second year, Chinaplas will feature Tech Talks organized around the themes of Smart Manufacturing, Innovative Materials, and Green Solutions. At Chinaplas 2017, more than 30 Tech Talk presentations were given, and this year speakers will cover everything from automation and micromolding to Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), biodegradable materials, and 3D printing. Tech Talks will run April 24-26 in Hall 4.2 and 8.2.

The Medical Plastics Connect event features a variety of offerings, including open forums, guidebooks, pop-up kiosks and guided tours. Medical specific topics to be covered will include sterilization-resistant materials, pharmaceutical packaging, medical resins, precision tubing, and cleanroom injection molding.

For visitors interested in design, Chinaplas is offering the CMF (Color, Material and Finish) Inspiration for Design x Innovation event. The program consists of two parts: the CMF Inspiration Wall in Hall 6.2, displaying a variety of plastic resources for CMF design, and the CMF Design Forum, which will be held in the morning of April 26 in Hall 8.2. At the forum, leading plastics suppliers and CMF experts will discuss product innovations and market trends. In addition to these events, Chinaplas 2018 will have more than 80 technical seminars.