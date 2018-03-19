Composite materials and processes: Where to find them at NPE

If you have come to NPE2018 with composites on your to-do list, you do have options.

PolyOne entered the composites industry in a big way with the 2016 acquisition of Polystrand. Polystrand specializes in the manufacture of thermoplastic composite tapes and panels for truck, automotive and industrial applications. SABIC’s new preconsolidated carbon fiber/polycarbonate laminate product is called UDMAX. Previous Next

Plastics manufacturing and composites manufacturing theoretically should, given their shared polymer-based DNA, have much in common. However, the predominance of continuous fiber reinforcements in composite parts and structures makes crossover between plastics and composites more the exception than the rule.

Still, if you have come to NPE2018 with composites on your to-do list, you do have options. Indeed, over the last several years several plastics material and machinery suppliers have extended their product portfolios in an effort to build a presence in the composites space.

Related Stories

Thermoplastic composites in particular have received increased attention over the last few years. OEMs have been drawn by the out-of-autoclave processing thermoplastics use, as well as their recyclability. Further, thermoset composites, particularly prepregs, have a limited shelf life and require strict temperature control before processing. Thermoplastics, conversely, offer nearly limitless shelf life and have few raw material temperature requirements.

A few materials suppliers have been active in the composites industry over the last few years. PolyOne (Room S210), for its part, entered the composites industry in a substantial way in 2016 when it acquired Colorado-based sister companies Gordon Composites and Polystrand, both of which specialize in continuous fiber thermoplastics. Polystrand offers a tape-based product called X-ply with 0° and 90° fiber orientations. Fiber is E-glass, S-glass or aramid and resins options are PP, PE and PET. These tapes can be co-molded in direct long fiber processes, including compression molding and injection overmolding. Polystrand also offers a line of sandwich panels that offer good chemical and corrosion resistance, as well as UV stability.

More recently, SABIC (Booth S19001) announced that it has partnered with Airborne International and Siemens to develop a preconsolidated carbon fiber/polycarbonate laminate product called UDMAX. It’s made in a fully automated process developed by Airborne that orients pre-cut unidirectional carbon fiber tapes in 0° or 90° orientations using plies dropped into conveyorized trays, which pass under drop zones as frequently as desired to build the ply stack. The manufacturing system will be located at Airborne, Siemens is providing digital control solutions, and the system is expected to go live in early 2019. SABIC will sell the laminates produced by the line.

A. Schulman (Booth S24023) just introduced to the composites market its Quantum LYTEX SF Series, a styrene-free sheet molding compound (SMC). The product is offered in three varieties, including the 6000 Series (high stiffness/strength), the 6500 series (good surface appearance) and the 6700 Series (good thermal performance). All varieties are also available with A. Schulman’s Forged Preg continuous carbon fiber product. Target applications for this SMC are automotive, sports/consumer, aerospace and oil and gas.

BASF (Booth S15023) offers several resins designed specifically for composites fabrication. Acrodur acrylic resins are targeted toward automotive applications and are particularly compatible with natural fiber reinforcements. Elastocoat is a waterproof polyurethane resin developed for pultrusion and targeted toward the building and construction market. For aerospace applications, BASF offers a line of Ultrason products targeted toward specific parts and structures. These include UD tapes, thermoplastic sheets and panels, impact modifiers for thermosets and honeycomb-cored sandwich panels.

Huntsman Polyurethanes (Booth S20131) features, for composites processing, RIMLINE SK 97018 Polyol. This low-viscosity polyol blend includes internal mold release intended for use in pultrusion processing. Designed as part of a two-component system in conjunction with SUPRASEC 9701 MDI-based isocyanate, the resin is said to offer good wetting characteristics, accelerated line speeds, low pull forces and no VOC emissions. Huntsman says the complete polyol/isocyanate resin system is best suited for structural profiles in applications where strength and durability are required.

In machinery, four manufacturers have been particularly active in developing systems that adapt traditional plastics processes, like injection molding, to integrate use of continuous fiber preforms. At NPE, KraussMaffei’s (Booth W403) process, FiberForm, is being demonstrated in combination with swivel plate technology for multi-component injection molding on a GXW 450-2000/1400 machine. FiberForm combines the thermoforming of composite sheets and injection in a single molding process. The resulting fiber-reinforced plastic components are particularly lightweight, but offer strength made possible by continuous fiber reinforcement. Paul Caprio, president of Kentucky-based KraussMaffei Corp., notes, “Our customers appreciate the high quality, reliability and cost-efficiency when manufacturing fiber-reinforced lightweight components in large quantities and fast cycle times."

Engel (Booth W3303) is similarly combining continuous fiber preforms with injection molding to create high-strength, high-volume hybridized structures. Engel recently worked with CCP Gransden to adapt an Engel vduo 1100 workcell for high-volume composites manufacturing. The workcell combines thermal-press forming and injection molding to achieve single-stage composite overmolding. The process begins with a reinforced thermoplastic blank (organosheet) that is heated in an infrared. The heated blank is then transferred to the press tool using a multi-axis robot. When the press closes to complete the thermal press forming process, the injection molding unit simultaneously injects a shot of thermoplastic resin. CCP Gransden has worked with PEEK, PEKK and PA.

Injection molding machinery supplier Arburg (Booth W1325) is featuring another hybrid process, called fiber direct compounding (FDC). The FDC unit on the injection unit includes a side feeder through which continuous glass rovings enter the barrel. The rovings are cut by an integrated cutter and then enter an adapted cylinder featuring a specialized screw. The fiber length, fiber content, and material combination can be adjusted to targeted specific component properties. At NPE, a hydraulic Allrounder 820 S will produce two 11.6-oz airbag housings in a cycle time of 70 seconds. A weight monitor integrated into the automation system displays the consistency of the shot weight and the finished parts are placed in boxes by a Multilift V linear robotic system.

Roctool (Booth S17013) offers several products, based on its induction heating technology, designed for use in composites fabrication, mostly targeted toward the high-speed/high-volume consumer electronics market. Light Induction Tooling (LIT) uses shell tooling with induction heating which allows high heat and cooling ramps while maintaining high temperature uniformity on the mold surface. Induction Dual Heating (IDH), developed with Arburg, offers induction-based mold heating for overmolding of carbon fiber preforms. 3iTech Heat & Cool helps ease design of mold heating and cooling layout to provide fast and homogeneous heating. The system uses flexible inductors that allow designers to follow any shape of tooling, using standard steel or Invar. A high-frequency current runs through the inductors to heat up the mold surface. Standard cooling channels with water are used to reduce mold temperature.

Finally, if you have come to NPE in search of carbon fiber reinforcements, there is only one exhibitor featuring this material. Zoltek (Booth S10094) is a long-established carbon fiber manufacturer that specializes in large-tow carbon fiber for wind energy, pressure vessel and automotive applications. At NPE, Zoltek is emphasizing its PX35 chopped carbon fiber products for compounding with thermoplastic resins. The company offers several grades of PX35, each targeted toward or compatible with a certain thermoplastic type, including ABS, PET, PA, PC, TPU, PPS, LCP, PEI, PEEK and more.