Covestro Sells U.S. PC Sheets Business to Plaskolite

This marks Plaskolite’s entry in the PC sheet business and further expands the acrylics sheet manufacturer portfolio.

Covestro (U.S. office in Pittsburgh, Penn.) has sold its Covestro Polycarbonate Sheets (PCS) business in Sheffield, Mass., to acrylics sheet manufacturer Plaskolite Columbus, Ohio. Plaskolite will continue operations at the facility, which generated sales of about $170 million in 2017.

The sale is part of Covestro’s efforts to optimize its portfolio, and careful evaluation led to the decision that the sheets business will not be a strategic fit for its Polycarbonates business segment in the long run. Covestro has also sold its sheets business in India, and is transferring its production in Guangzhou, China, into a specialty films site.

In 2012, prior to becoming Covestro, the former Bayer MaterialScience, sold its Vivac PETG sheet business in NAFTA to Plaskolite. In addition to its broad range of legacy acrylic sheet, PS, and copolyester (Eastman’s Tritan) sheet, Plaskolite is now offering: Makrolon PC sheet; Makrolon Multiwall family of ribbed structured profile sheet; Bayblend MTR opaque, flame-retardant PC blended sheet; and Hygard laminates, multiple layers of PC or PC/acrylic sheets.