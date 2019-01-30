Davis-Standard Beefs Up Lab Capabilities

New extruder, predictive-maintenance control system, added to tech center.

Davis-Standard (D-S) has announced two additions to its Technical Center in Pawcatuck, Conn. By the end of the first quarter, the machine builder will offer trials for its Helibar groove-feed extruder and the DS Activ-Check control system for continuous extruder monitoring. John Christiano, Davis-Standard’s vice president of extrusion technology, says both present new opportunities for customers to improve and strengthen processes.

“These technologies have been proven in the field and we’re pleased to offer experimentation in our technical center,” Christiano notes. “We are firm believers in partnering with customers to make processes better and in maximizing their capital investments. I am eager for customers to use both the Helibar and Activ-Check in establishing performance baselines during real-world trials.”

Related Stories

The Helibar extruder (photo) is the next generation in D-S’ groove-feed extruder product line. The dimensions of the extruder in the lab will be 2.5 in. (65 mm) with a 36:1 L/D. In the Helibar design, helical grooves inside the barrel run along the entire barrel bore. This technology has shown to increase extruder output rates while improving energy efficiency and reducing barrel and screw wear, says the machine builder. Other advantages touted by D-S include lower start-up costs, shorter residence time and the ability to process higher levels of regrind. Christiano noted this is especially beneficial for high-profile applications where speed, melt quality and efficiency are paramount.

The DS Activ-Check system will be mounted on a 4.5-inch (114-mm) extruder. Using a continuous monitoring platform, the DS Activ-Check strengthens preventative and predictive maintenance for extruder operation. Operators are able to monitor key mechanical and electrical components of the extruder and gearbox and receive early notification of potential component failure to prevent unscheduled downtime. Users can obtain notifications via e-mail and text, and can remotely monitor conditions via smart devices or remote PCs. Users also benefit from the collection of operational data, leading to significant cost-cutting opportunities.

Added John Clemens, D-S’ director of extrusion controls, added, “The capability to monitor extrusion line variables such as mechanical and electrical system conditions is essential in order to bring products to market faster. I look forward to customers having the opportunity to test the many advantages of this system for both extrusion and converting processes.”

Both technologies will be available to customers by the end of the first quarter. If interested in

scheduling a trial, please contact John Christiano at jchristiano@davis-standard.com.