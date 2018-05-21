Domo Chemical Focuses on U.S. Market with its Engineered Thermoplastic Compounds, Films

Domo’s engineered nylon compounds are for automotive, oil & gas, sports & leisure, consumer goods and industrial applications.

German engineering thermoplastics compounder Domo Chemicals made its U.S. debut at NPE2108, highlighting its year-old operation in Buford, Ga., called Domo Engineering Plastics, where the company compounds engineering thermoplastics for automotive, oil & gas, sports & leisure, consumer goods and industrial applications. Products highlighted include Domamid nylon 6 and 66 compounds developed for high fluidity, stiffness and aesthetic appeal; Econamid nylon 6 and 66 based on environmentally sustainable feedstock; and Thermec nylon compounds with enhanced performance at high temperatures. The newest additions for the NAFTA region are Domamid H22, an ultra-low-viscosity nylon for injection molding highly filled compounds and long-glass fibers; and Domamid H33, H36 and H40 high-viscosity series for extrusion, available in either pure or in finished versions (lubricated or lubricated/nucleated).