Donna Davis: Innovator, Researcher and Educator

An innovator in polymers technology, Donna Davis is one of 10 new inductees into The Plastics Academy Hall of Fame and only the third woman to earn this recognition in the history of the award.

After receiving B.S. and M.S. Degrees from The University of Tennessee, Donna joined Exxon Research and Engineering Company where she began her career in Refinery Catalyst and Process Development. Following additional studies at Louisiana State University, she joined Exxon Chemical Company where she worked in Polymers Technology.

There, she worked with the process design team on their earliest gas-phase polyethylene plants and subsequently moved to product technology where she managed the differentiated polyethylene copolymers group and the first commercial metallocene-catalyzed polymers – EXACT plastomers.

As president of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) from 2003-2004, she has been involved in many strategic activities that have impacted the industry and was the driving force behind the creation of the perennially world-class Polyolefins Conference.

