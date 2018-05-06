Donna Davis: Innovator, Researcher and Educator

An innovator in polymers technology, Donna Davis is one of 10 new inductees into The Plastics Academy Hall of Fame and only the third woman to earn this recognition in the history of the award.

María Natalia Ortega Leyva
Article Post: 5/6/2018

Directora Editorial, Plastics Technology México

Donna Davis has devoted her career to work in process design and the development of polyolefin products, from early gas-phase technology through metallocene catalyzed polymers at ExxonMobil Chemical.

After receiving B.S. and M.S. Degrees from The University of Tennessee, Donna joined Exxon Research and Engineering Company where she began her career in Refinery Catalyst and Process Development. Following additional studies at Louisiana State University, she joined Exxon Chemical Company where she worked in Polymers Technology.

There, she worked with the process design team on their earliest gas-phase polyethylene plants and subsequently moved to product technology where she managed the differentiated polyethylene copolymers group and the first commercial metallocene-catalyzed polymers – EXACT plastomers.

As president of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) from 2003-2004, she has been involved in many strategic activities that have impacted the industry and was the driving force behind the creation of the perennially world-class Polyolefins Conference.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Booth: RoomW204ABC

View Showroom

Related Content

Plastics Hall of Fame Inducting 10 New Members at NPE2018

Scheduled for the evening of May 6, 2018 in Orlando, Fla. at the Linda W. Chapin Theatre at the Orange County Convention Center. Meet the class of 2018!

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.