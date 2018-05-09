Don’t Miss the Newly Added exhibits!

Renovations are complete in Hall F—located in the West Building of the OCCC—making way for exhibits to return to the area, now known as the Tangerine Ballroom. To accommodate additional exhibits for this year, NPE2018 has expanded into Meeting Room W230, which is located off the E/F Lobby in the West Building.
And a second area of expansion is in the South Building. S230BC is located off the South Concourse near the bridge that connects to the Hilton Orlando.
Visit these companies in Meeting Room W230—located off the E/F Lobby in the West Building.
Akron Rubber Development Laboratory, Inc.
Anping Qinghe Metal Mesh Co., Ltd.
Automation Control Source, LLC
Chiller and Cooling Best Practices Magazine
Industrial Accessories Company
Maruti Technology, Inc (Maruti Fence)
McLube Division, McGee Industries, Inc
Plastics Engineering / Wiley Polymer Journals
Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Site Location Partnership (SLP)
Union Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
Visit these companies in S230BC—located off the South Concourse near the bridge that connects to the Hilton Orlando.
Alpase, a division of TST Inc.