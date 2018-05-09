Don’t Miss the Newly Added exhibits!

Two new locations are homes to exhibits at NPE2018—with new innovations across multiple technologies represented at the show.

Renovations are complete in Hall F—located in the West Building of the OCCC—making way for exhibits to return to the area, now known as the Tangerine Ballroom. To accommodate additional exhibits for this year, NPE2018 has expanded into Meeting Room W230, which is located off the E/F Lobby in the West Building.

And a second area of expansion is in the South Building. S230BC is located off the South Concourse near the bridge that connects to the Hilton Orlando.

Visit these companies in Meeting Room W230—located off the E/F Lobby in the West Building.

3N International, Inc.

Akron Rubber Development Laboratory, Inc.

Allied Industrial Group, Inc.

AMI

Anping Qinghe Metal Mesh Co., Ltd.

Automation Control Source, LLC

B+B America LLC

Chemical Data (CDI)

Chiller and Cooling Best Practices Magazine

Emerald Pacific Resources

ESTERLE Mold and Machine Co.

General Press Corporation

Green Cool America

Industrial Accessories Company

Kimflor Kimya San. Tic. A.S.

Kuriyama of America, Inc.

MARTINENGHI Srl

Maruti Technology, Inc (Maruti Fence)

McLube Division, McGee Industries, Inc

Md Plastics Incorporated

Meridian Manufacturing

MuCell Extrusion LLC

Otsuka Chemical America, Inc.

Pascal Engineering Inc.

Plastics Engineering / Wiley Polymer Journals

Profile Solutions USA

QUICKMOLD, LLC

Seitz LLC

Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

SilcoTek Corporation

Site Location Partnership (SLP)

Thierry Plasma

Union Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.

United Feed Screws, LLC

Vidir

Westfall Technik, Inc.

Visit these companies in S230BC—located off the South Concourse near the bridge that connects to the Hilton Orlando.

Advanced Extrusion

Alpase, a division of TST Inc.

AMETEK Surface Vision

Bixby International

Desktop Metal

HCL America Inc.

Iber Resinas, S.L.

Listgrove Limited

Mettle Filtration Products

Novek LLC

PDS Equipment

PRM Taiwan

Rasco Industries, Inc.

Structur3d Printing

Tripack