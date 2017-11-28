DowDuPont Realigns Product Portfolio

New chemicals giant DowDuPont has realigned some of its businesses within two of the three intended independent companies: Materials Science, Specialty Products, and Agriculture.

The revised portfolio involves addition of several businesses to the Specialty Products unit. Those businesses are DuPont Performance Polymers, Dow Automotive Systems’ adhesives and fluids, Dow Building Solutions, Dow Water and Process Solutions, Dow Pharma and Food Solutions, Dow Microbial Control, Molykote brand lubricants for automotive and industrial equipment, thermoplastic compounder Multibase Inc., and several silicone-based businesses related to industrial LEDs, semiconductors, and medical products.

The future Materials Science company will maintain the Dow brand and will be headquartered in Midland, Mich. The vast majority of its sales is from Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Performance Materials & Coatings, and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure. The company’s plastics platforms include polyethylene, polyolefin elastomers, polyurethanes, silicones, acrylics, and cellulosics.

The Specialty Products company will be headquartered in Wilmington, Del., and will focus on Electronics & Imaging, Transportation & Advanced Polymers, Safety & Construction, and Nutrition & Biosciences.