Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion

Plans to increase PETG & PCTG specialty copolyester capacity by 25% well underway.

Eastman Chemical Co., Kingsport, Tenn., has completed an expansion at its Kingsport manufacturing site for Tritan copolyester, The new plant is now fully operational and is supplying customers with product. “The Tritan platform of products continues to see strong global adoption, with an increasing footprint of applications that recognize the robust performance of our polymer,” said Burt Capel, v.p. and general manager of Eastman’s Specialty Plastics business.

Further, the company has an additional planned expansion of copolyester production underway at this site. The new expansion is slated for completion in third quarter and will increase PETG and PCTG capacities by approximately 25 percent of the Kingsport specialty copolyester total capacity. PETG and PCTG are known by the trademarks Eastar, Spectar and Aspira copolyesters among others.“The additional copolyester expansion positions Eastman to meet the increasing demand we’re seeing for out copolyester materials around the world,” said Capel.

