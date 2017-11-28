Eco-Friendly Toys Nab Environmental Award

A nearly 100% biobased line of toys being molded for John Deere recently won the Bio-based Product of the Year Award, presented in September at the Bio-Based Live conference in San Diego.

Related Suppliers Braskem America Inc.

A nearly 100% biobased line of toys being molded for John Deere recently won the Bio-based Product of the Year Award, presented in September at the Bio-Based Live conference in San Diego. The John Deere EcoRigs are made by BeginAgain, Ft. Collins, Colo., using material from Green Dot Bioplastics, Cottonwood Falls, Kan. The toys are made of a Green Dot Terratek biocomposite, which combines PE derived from sugarcane with corncob fibers sourced from Midwest farms.

“I’m Green” PE resin for the toys comes from Braskem of Brazil. The first two toys are modeled after a front loader and dump truck, the same vehicles used in the harvesting the source materials. The toys were created to promote reclamation and use of agricultural byproducts.