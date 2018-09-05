Eight Eastman Copolyesters Get Cradle to Cradle Platinum Certification

This is the first time the company’s products have achieved the highest rating for Material Health and the first time Tritan has been included in the certification.

Eastman Chemical, Kingsport, Tenn., has again received Cradle to Cradle Certified (C2C) Bronze recognition and, for the first time, has been awarded the Platinum-level Material Health Certificate through December 2019. The C2C certification, administered by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute applies to eight of Eastman’s specialty copolyester lines, including Cadence, Eastar, Ecdel, Embrace, Neostar, Provista, Spectar, and Tritan. This is the first time that Eastman products have achieved the highest possible rating for Material Health and the first time that Eastman Tritan copolyester has been included in the certification.

The C2C certification process looks at finished goods and evaluates the materials that the products are made of; what can be done with them when they are disposed of; energy and water use; and companies’ social responsibility strategies. The Platinum rating was a result of an assessment by McDonough Braungart Design Chemistry (MBDC), a third-party accredited organization, that evaluated all formulation components and found none to be dangerous or hazardous as defined by C2C.

The certified materials are used in a wide range of products and industries, including architecture, design and construction. For example, Eastar copolyesters are used to make such products as pen caps, pen barrels, toys, and sporting goods. The Embrace family of copolyester resins is used to make shrink films that are compatible with modern recycling infrastructure. Tritan amorphous copolyester is said to be ideal for markets such as consumer and commercial housewares as well as medical devices and medical packaging that demand clarity, toughness, chemical resistance, color stability and functional integrity after sterilization.

Said Holli Alexander, manager of sustainability strategic initiatives, “Eastman is committed to enhancing the quality of life in a material way, and we strive to create a safe and sustainable product portfolio. We’ve been honored to hold C2C certifications for our materials since 2005. This new level of recognition for our polymers is a great achievement, and we look forward to continuing to incorporate these standards into our products.”