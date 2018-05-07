Excellence by Design in the IDSA Design Center

The Industrial Designers Society of America Design Center features companies providing design services, technology, and software for the plastics industry.

Google’s IDEA Award-winning Daydream View headset and motion controller.

While you browse booths featuring materials and manufacturing technologies, take time to see how companies put them to use with innovative product designs. The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) Design Center features companies providing design services, technology, and software for the plastics industry.

Founded in 1965, the IDSA is a nonprofit U.S.-based professional society of industrial designers. It promotes the practice of industrial design through education, information, community and advocacy. According to Executive Director Chris Livaudais, IDSA has thousands of members in dozens of student chapters, professional chapters and special-interest sections in the U.S. and internationally.

IDSA also sponsors the annual International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the world’s most prestigious and rigorous design competition. The IDSA Design Center will feature a display of 2017 IDEA Gold-level award-winners whose designs prominently feature plastics. These include Google’s Daydream View, a headset and motion controller for experiencing high-quality immersive virtual reality. The headset holds a specialized “Daydream-ready” phone. The headset’s design reduces weight and keeps the amount of hard plastic parts to a minimum.

Companies exhibiting in the Design Center include Clariant Corp (Booth S18155); Croda (S19155); Gleason Plastic Gears (S20162); ITW Shakeproof Group (S19159); Maloney Tool and Plastics (S20160); Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. (S19161); Tongling Great Extrusion Tech Co Ltd. (S20154); and Verstraete IML (S19154).

Google’s IDEA Award-winning Daydream View headset and motion controller. Google’s IDEA Award-winning Daydream View headset and motion controller.