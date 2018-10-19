Farrel Pomini Inducted into American Manufacturing Hall of Fame

One of four companies so honored in early October.

Compounding equipment builder Farrel Pomini, Ansonia, Conn., was one of four companies inducted into the The American Manufacturing Hall of Fame on Oct. 9, the company announced in a press release.

The American Manufacturing Hall of Fame celebrates the innovative history of American manufacturing, raises funds for educational programs and promotes awareness of advanced manufacturing.

Founded during the Industrial Revolution in 1848 as a foundry and equipment manufacturer by Almon Farrel and his son Franklin, Farrel supplied castings and machinery services to local manufacturers. During the Civil War, Farrel supplied bayonets to the Union Army and gear boxes for US Navy ships during the World Wars.

In 1916, Farrel Engineer Fernley H. Banbury revolutionized the rubber processing industry by patenting the Banbury Mixer. The Banbury became synonymous with the tire industry and was recognized in 1959 with the Charles Goodyear Medal for its contributions.

Farrel continued to expand their processing technology over the years and in 1963 developed the Continuous Mixer. Originally developed for the processing of rubber, where it received limited acceptance, the Continuous Mixer found its niche in the plastics processing industry. The Continuous Mixer separated out the mixing and extrusion of polymers providing a high quality polymer at a lower cost to competing technologies.

In 1982, then owned by Stanley Black & Decker, Farrel Corp. invented the Compact Processor, which is an independently controlled Continuous Mixer and Extruder on a unitized frame.

In 2010, Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Farrel Corp. and Pomini Rubber & Plastics Srl integrated to form HF Mixing Group. Farrel Pomini was established in 2011 to focus expertise in the continuous mixing equipment. As separate companies, Farrel and Pomini Rubber & Plastics Srl possess more than 100 years of collective experience in the polymer processing industry.