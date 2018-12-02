FimmTech Opens Training Center, Launches Certification Program

Injection molding consultant and training firm, FimmTech Inc. has opened a new innovation and training center in Vista, Calif., outside San Diego.

Suhas Kulkarni (right) and FimmTech instructor Vishu Shah in front of the company’s new 66-ton Arburg press.

The company held an open house on January 18 to mark the opening of the new FimmTech Innovation & Training Center (FITC) in Vista, Calif. attended by approximately 85 industry professionals. The center features a 66-ton all-electric Arburg injection molding machine, with auxiliaries supplied by Conair and the Turner Group. The FITC has a state-of-the-art classroom, which can hold 30 students at a time.

Related Stories

During the event, Suhas Kulkarni, founder and president of FimmTech, announced a new certification program with two offerings: FimmTech Plastics Engineering Certificate and FimmTech Process Engineering Certificate. The programs require seminar attendees to take skills learned at FimmTech and apply them at their own molding operations, submitting projects, including complete part analyses, for certification completion.

Immediately prior to Molding 2018, Kulkarni, who has authored articles for Plastics Technology, will lead a half-day seminar on Design of Experiments (DOE) for injection molding.