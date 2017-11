A. Schulman launches first biobased PE rotomolding compound.

What appears to be the first biobased PE rotomolding compound has been launched by A. Schulman, Inc., Fairlawn, Ohio. The company recently partnered with Braskem of Brazil (Braskem America Inc., Philadelphia) to create a new application for the latter’s “I’m Green” PE, which is based on sugar cane.

The new product’s designation is Ico-Green, and it has a minimum biobased content of 60% according to ASTM D6866.