Modular design permits processors to run from 5 to 17 layers.

13-layer Mo-Con Die on a Kuhne Triple Bubble® Line

Kuhne Anlagenbau GmbH is introducing the Mo-Con modular concept blown film die, which is expandable from 5 to 17 layers. The die is said to be compact and streamlined. Its modular design gives blown film processors the opportunity to run products in a range of combinations to ensure the optimal film structure for each product they manufacture.