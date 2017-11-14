Foremost Names Walter Folkl Sales Manager

Will be responsible for driving the sales and marketing strategy for Foremost’s complete line of auxiliary equipment.

Foremost Machine Builders, Inc.., Fairfield, N.J., has appointed Walter Folkl as manager of sales, the auxiliary equipment supplier recently announced.

Folkl brings extensive sales experience to his new role with a broad sales and marketing background in industrial equipment and systems, including time spent in direct sales and sales management positions. In the past, he has served as a sales engineer, regional sales manager and national sales manager for machine builders such as Coperion and Brabender Technologie. Folkl will be based out of the Foremost headquarters in New Jersey.

“The addition of Walter as our sales manager is a major step in our ongoing plan to improve and expand our ability to serve our existing customers and add value to our offerings” said Marlena Heydenreich, the company’s owner and president. “Walter has over 30 years of industrial sales experience including over 20 years with auxiliary equipment and systems. His background will be instrumental as we continue to expand our sales. Also, his leadership skills will help as we quickly move to improve in this area.”

“I am proud to be part of a growing team charged with advancing the success and growth of Foremost into the future,” said Folkl. “By building on over 50 years of experience and history of the company, I believe that the Foremost full product range of auxiliary plastics equipment and customer centric, fully integrated, turn-key systems will continue to grow in the world market.”

Foremost’s product line serves global markets and includes a broad range of material handling, granulating, blending and metal detection equipment.