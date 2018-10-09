Former SPE Leader Mike Cappelletti Passes Away

Mike was the CEO and Executive Director of Society of Plastics Engineers, retiring after over 20 years of service.

Michael R. Cappelletti, former CEO and executive director of the Society of Plastics Engineers, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a battle with Leukemia, on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in the VITAS Unit of St. Mary's Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Juliana F. (Sakocius) Cappelletti. Cappelletti was born on Nov. 7, 1942, in Waterbury, son of the late Rafael and Rose (Pugliese) Cappelletti. He was a graduate of Croft High School, Class of 61.

He earned his associates degree from the Hartford Institute of Accounting and while working full time and raising his family, he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Bridgeport. Mike was the CEO and Executive Director of Society of Plastics Engineers, retiring after over 20 years of service.

He was a longtime parishioner of Church of the Epiphany in Cheshire and longtime member of the Wolcott Land Owners Association and the Bristol Fish and Game Club. Mike enjoyed hunting and shooting trap and skeet with his friends. He owned a 1957 Thunderbird, which he restored with pride. He was a former member of the Connecticut Chapter of the Classic Thunderbird Club and the Roaring 20s Car Club. His T-Bird was the winner of the AACA Senior Trophy at the prestigious AACA Car Show in Hershey Pennsylvania.

Mike is survived by his son, Mark Cappelletti and his girlfriend Pamela Miranda of Waterbury, his daughter Michele Correia and her husband Manny of Tucson, AZ, his grandchildren, Stefanie Correia of Oakland, CA and Matthew Correia of Tucson, AZ. He also leaves behind his sister Rosanne McGrath, his niece Sue Allen and her husband Dan and nephew Francis McGrath, all of Midlothian, VA. Mike was predeceased by his sister Karme Neeson.