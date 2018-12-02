Fun Facts About NPE2018

How many football fields worth of exhibit space will NPE18 have? Here’s some interesting information about this year’s show!

Julia Hider
Article Post: 2/12/2018

Assistant Editor, Modern Machine Shop

Related Suppliers

  • NPE2018 will take place in Orlando, which is home to more than 100 lakes.
  • More than 65,000 professionals are expected to attend NPE2018. That’s roughly the capacity of Orlando’s Camping World Stadium (formerly known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl).
  • Attendees from 128 countries are expected, which means about 2/3 of the countries in the world will be represented.
  • NPE2018 has more than one million net square feet of exhibit halls filled with full-scale operating machinery and equipment. That’s equal to more than 17 football fields!
  • NPE is produced by Plastics Industry Association, which was founded in 1937. The year 1937 is also when Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered.

Related Content

Drying: Vacuum Drying Line Extended

New, intermediate-range model in the VBD line of vacuum resin dryers from Maguire.

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.