General Polymers Relocates Corporate Headquarters

Move to Auburn Hills brings company closer to many OEMs, Tier 1’s, plastic part designers and manufacturers.

Fast-growing North American resin distributor General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials, LLC has moved its corporate headquarters from Clarkston, Mich., to Auburn Hills located in the Metro Detroit area within Oakland County. The location places the company in the heart of manufacturing, design, and growth for North America and globally. Many OEMs, Tier 1’s, plastic part designers and manufacturers are headquartered or have a significant presence in the region.

Said CEO/CMO Gregory Boston, “With the launch less than two years ago, General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials has capitalized on some loss of focus of the Big Box distribution networks in North America. In addition, the acquisition and consolidation of other plastic resin distribution networks has provided an open space for General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials to fill. Instead of focusing on volume-driven commodity business, we are focused on being a value-driven solution provider focusing on compounded and engineering plastic resin.”