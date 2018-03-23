Get into the Zone: International Pavilions

Eighteen international pavilions spread out around the show floors bring plastics manufacturing professionals together from around the globe for NPE2018.

Located in both the West and South buildings are 18 pavilions with exhibitors from 13 countries accounting for 40,200 net ft2 of exhibit space. Photo Credit: NPE2015: The Plastics Show, all rights reserved.

NPE2018 is more global than ever, evidenced by the 18 international pavilions at the show this year. “NPE is a huge, international technology show that really helps increase the international visibility and focus for our field,” says Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 Chairman and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron.

Located in both the West and South buildings are 18 pavilions with exhibitors from 13 countries accounting for 40,200 net ft2 of exhibit space. The largest of these pavilions (in square feet) is the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), while the China Plastics Machinery Industry Association (CPMIA) is bringing the most exhibitors. Other countries represented by international pavilions include Austria, Canada, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Qatar, Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey.

“Including both exhibitors and attendees, we have 128 countries represented this year. That’s about a third of the world,” Anderson notes.

“NPE2018 has seen a strong uptick in international registrations,” notes Tad McGwire, vice-chair of the NPE2018 Executive Committee and president of Industrial Heater Corp. “The International Pavilions further position NPE as the meeting place for the entire industry and speak to the growing globalization of our show.”

“These days, companies in Nashville or Chicago are also doing business in Hungary or Turkey or somewhere else.” Anderson says. “The world is getting smaller every day, and you can see that by visiting NPE.”