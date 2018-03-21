Get into the Zone: Material Science

The Material Science Zone is “innovation alley” for attendees at NPE2018, showcasing material science innovations in durability, cost-efficiency and more.

The Material Science Zone at NPE2018 is the place to explore the newest materials and technologies in materials. “This zone is focused on new materials that are revolutionizing things like product weight, durability, cost, efficiency and more,” says Glenn Anderson, Chairman of NPE2018 and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron. “It’s a more general zone than, say, the flexible vinyl zone, but it is probably one of the most technical.”

Housed in a 6,500 net ft2 space in the South Hall, the Material Science Zone includes exhibitors from a wide range of industries. This mix of industries allows the zone to become a unique experience of the newest and most innovative materials relevant to many fields and attendees. In fact, Terry Peters, v.p., Technical and Industry Affairs for the Plastics Industry Association, calls this zone “innovation alley.” “The Material Science Zone is intended as a common gathering place for innovative material and products,” he says. “It’s a place for all the new things to gather that don’t fit in defined zones.”

Enter this zone to learn about new materials and innovations in durability, strength, weight, cost-efficiency and more. According to Peters, this zone is for “the curious and the established processor looking for new materials or products to add to their business.”