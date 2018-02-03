Get into the Zone: Moldmaking

One of the largest zones at NPE2018, the Moldmaking Zone features the latest technology in mold making and brings together professionals from across the field of manufacturing. According to Glenn Anderson, Chairman of NPE2018 and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron, attendees and exhibitors should expect to see a little of everything in this zone.

Stop by the Moldmaking Zone at NPE2018 to see complete molds, mold components, software, and more on display.

Related Suppliers Plastics Industry Association

One of the largest zones at NPE2018, the Moldmaking Zone features the latest technology in mold making and brings together professionals from across the field of manufacturing.

According to Glenn Anderson, Chairman of NPE2018 and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron, attendees and exhibitors should expect to see a little of everything in this zone. “You’ll see product design here, you’ll see part design here. This zone attracts people that cut molds to make parts. Every customer that comes to see an injection molding machine will also want to come here. This zone attracts people like tooling designers who may not otherwise even come to the show,” Anderson says.

The Moldmaking Zone is 30,900 net ft2 of space dedicated to global suppliers of complete molds, mold components, software, and more, with exhibitors representing eight countries.

R&D Leverage is one of the exhibitors to expect to see in this zone. Robert Schiavonne, a representative from R&D Leverage, says it was a perfect fit. “Our bread and butter is in mold making,” he says. “It’s the premise of what we do. We are very proud as a company to be as versatile in our offerings as we are.”

Starting with mold making and branching off into mold refurbishment, design analysis, virtual prototyping, 3D part scanning, rapid prototyping and more, Schiavonne says mold making is a starting point for the company that leads into many other facets of packaging design and innovation to attract the attention of brand owners as well as processors and converters.

According to Schiavonne, R&D Leverage has something to offer brand owners as well as processors and converters, and he is hoping to see attendees across the board stopping by the Moldmaking Zone.