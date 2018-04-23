Get into the Zone: Thermoforming

The Thermoforming Zone is back for NPE2018 as the place for thermoformers and suppliers to showcase the latest trends in the field. According to Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 chairman, one of the benefits of the zone is that it is so industry-specific. “Thermoforming is one specific way to process a plastic part,” he says, “so it’s really valuable to have all of the exhibits and suppliers in the same place for our attendees.”

The Thermoforming Zone is back for NPE2018 as the place for thermoformers and suppliers to showcase the latest trends in the field. According to Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 Chairman and v.p., Strategic Account Development for Milacron, one of the benefits of the zone is that it is so industry-specific. “Thermoforming is one specific way to process a plastic part,” he says, “so it’s really valuable to have all of the exhibits and suppliers in the same place for our attendees.”

The zone features representatives from eight countries and spans a 5,400 net ft² space. Expect to find exhibitors from both packaging and industrial sectors, who work in thin- or thick-gauge thermoforming.

The Thermoforming Zone is also the ideal place for people to network within the industry. Sekisui Polymer Innovations, one of the exhibitors at this year’s show, is bringing with them not only their products and services but also the goal of educating others about thermoforming and connecting those in the field.

Notes Ronn Cort, COO and President of Sekisui Polymer Innovations, “As a manufacturer of specialized thermoplastics for boutique applications, we are helping to educate OEMs on the value of pressure and vacuum forming. Many of the niche markets we serve (e.g., mass transit, automation, medical device) are focused on fiberglass and RIM, and OEMs may not have resources to make the transition to lighter, safer and more environmentally sustainable solutions that can be achieved through forming of design-forward thermoplastics. We think connecting our customers to the thermoforming supply base is the most effective way to collaborate in the supply chain.”

Cort also believes that the Thermoforming Zone should attract a variety of industry professionals this year. He says, “In addition to the usual customers who purchase thermoformed parts, we are looking forward to meeting with industrial engineers, design engineers, product development teams and those responsible for being change agents in their industries.”