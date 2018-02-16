Getting to Orlando, Where to Stay for NPE2018

Orlando is a premier destination not just for its sunny skies and friendly mouse, but also because it’s just so darn easy to travel into. Hosting dozens of airlines, convenient ground transportation and fabulous hotels, getting to and staying at NPE2018 couldn’t be simpler.

Attendees can fly into Orlando at one of the area’s two airports.

NPE2018 attendees can fly into either of the Orlando area’s two airports. Orlando International Airport (MCO) services most major airlines, including Southwest, JetBlue, Virgin America, Delta, American, United and Frontier. Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), located 18 miles from downtown Orlando, services domestic flights from smaller airports, including Allegiant flights. Both have shuttles, taxis and rental cars available for transportation to the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), which is a quick 20-minute drive from MCO and just under an hour from SFB.

More than 40 hotels have rooms available to book through the NPE2018 Hotel Reservation Office. And it’s worth booking early! Those who book rooms in the NPE2018 hotel block will receive the guaranteed lowest rates for the dates of the show, automatic adjustment if rates drop after the reservation is made and complimentary shuttle service between hotels and the OCCC.

More information on travel and housing can be found on the npe.org/housing.