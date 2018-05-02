Hot-Runner Products Offer Versatility and Ease Operations

INCOE Corp. has a variety of hot-runner products on display at NPE2018, including a slim nozzle, a sequencing controller and a temperature controller.

INCOE Corp. is in booths W4463 & S19023 at NPE2018. It has its new slim DF 5 nozzle with SBH heating (Slim Base Heater) on display at the show. The outer diameter of the nozzle is reduced by almost 25 percent, therefore enabling the large 5-mm flow diameter nozzles to be supplied as close as 18 mm apart or even closer at 16 mm apart with modification to the nozzle shank. The result of this slimming solution is tighter pitch spacing, closer proximity of water cooling circuits and reduced radiant heat to the mold. All of these benefits reduce cycle times and enhance mold support.

INCOE has upgraded the GSCmini, a compact, lightweight, timer based, pneumatically valve-gate actuated sequencing controller. INCOE introduces the GSC2mini at the show, which can now provide valve-gate actuation for either pneumatic or hydraulic cylinders. This gate sequence controller is ideal for valve-gated applications that do not require sensors or linear transducer control.

New to its temperature controller line is the I-Series Pro. The new I-Series Pro is an integrated microprocessor-based temperature controller with 12 to 144 zones (or two zones per card). The advanced PID control logic provides repeatable operation and temperature control accuracy. Enhanced features include hot runner system wiring testing capabilities and various viewing displays that enable ease of operation.

