How Two Long-Time Compounders Step Up to Meet Rising Demand for Recycle-Content

Two compounders of engineered thermoplastic compounds with know-how and a reputation in offering both prime and near-prime post-consumer and post-production recycle-content compounds weigh-in on their perceptions of how things are shaking out with regard to recycle-content demand.

Featured Content

Custom UL-FR and (fl) rated for outdoor applications ReStart PC with 35% PCR content.

Star Plastics, Ravenwood, W. Va., originated in 1988 from parent company SDR Plastics which was formed as a post-industrial recycling company with processing capabilities that allowed materials destined for a landfill to reenter the market. Since 1998, Star Plastics came into being as a manufacturer of high-quality compounds, specializing in custom formulated prime grade PC, FR PC, ABS and PC/ABS alloys, but also carrying on the recycling story through recycled-content product lines and processes that enhance performance and overall value. Last year, the company, launched the new ReStart product line of UL-recognized, high-performance compounds which contain 35% to 50% recycle content for processors, brand owners and OEMs with sustainability initiatives, yet still follows the stringent controlled ranges and behaviors expected of prime materials.

Albis Plastics America, Duncan, S.C., originated from its German parent, founded in 1961 as a compounder and distributor of engineered thermoplastics, which now has 26 global subsidiaries. Since 2017, at its then newly established North American headquarters and manufacturing site in Duncan, S.C., the company began the production of prime technical compounds under the brand Alcom (including PC, ABS and ABS/PC) and the broad range of customized engineered Altech and Altech Eco near-prime brands that include compounds based on nylons 6 and 66, PP and PET. In 2016, the company teamed up with William Barnet & Son, a global specialist in the production, recycling, and trading of fibers, yarn and polymers (including PP, PET, nylons 6 and 66, and acrylic), to form Albis Barnet Polymers LLC, with Albis as the majority shareholder. The venture recycles, repelletizes and markets primarily post-industrial raw materials, as well as uses them in the compounding of Albis' Altech Eco recycled-content line of engineered compounds.

Plastics Tehnology: To what extent over the last couple of years are you seeing increased demand for recycle-content compounds?

According to Star Plastics’ director of sales Chuck Hoop, increased demand has been most pronounced in recent years. “We started to see an uptick in its interest about three years ago but have seen the biggest increase in the past year. The government is helping drive recycled content in electronics, and people are advocating for it. Customers are pushing brands, who are pushing OEMs, etc, to help drive that interest down the supply chain. Hoop says that their history as a recycler and material converter has been key, noting that the process of qualifying a material can take years in the engineering compounds arena.

Added company president and CEO Doug Ritchie, “We’ve been in it--dealing with recycled content since 2007/2008. It wasn’t advertised as recycled-content because of the perception of ‘cheap’—but we learned to sell by the properties. That experience is what makes us so good at formulating with it now.”

Stefan Fuhlendorf, president & CEO of Albis Plastics America, says the company has seen the demand for recycled compounds increase steadily since Albis established its manufacturing presence in the U.S. in 2017. “We are positioning ourselves in the market as a solution provider offering both prime and recycled resins. Due to our strong expertise and the quality of our products we have been able to build ourselves a name in the industry as a reliable source for recycled compounds.”

PT: Who is driving the demand?

Start Plastics’ marketing and brand manager Molly Ritchie, says the demand for recycle-content materials appears to be driven by brand owners. “At the end of the day, they are setting the cost of the final product, and they want to satisfy their customers--consumers who want sustainable products, so they’re more likely and able to choose a higher cost recycled-content material. The sustainability aspect can also be a differentiator of their brand in the market.”

Meanwhile, she noted that OEMs and processors are typically driven by a combination of price and quality. “Many aren’t willing or ready to take the ‘risk’ on recycled-content materials if they cost the same as like-prime.

Adds Doug Ritchie, “Most of the companies we work with who have sustainability initiatives at this point have ‘skin in the game’--they’re the ones that end up successful with it. Sometimes they don’t know what exactly they want regarding their sustainability initiatives, but they’re willing to learn from compounders like us on the front lines to help them shape their sustainability plans.”

Hoop notes that some of the market applications they serve include cell phone cases and housings, home appliances, and E&E components. “The companies that tend to reach out about recycled content products are forward thinking companies. If it’s a molder, it’s a molder who has an OEM talking about sustainability.”

According to Fuhlendorf, Albis is seeing increased demand from OEMs across various industries, which is being pushed down the value chain to the processor level. “Of course, price is still a driver, but there appears to be a much stronger focus on manufacturing sustainable products as a result of the overall discussion in society and by legislators regarding sustainability, protection of the environment and climate change.” He notes that the company’s Altech Eco compounds with near-prime quality are widely used by well-known manufacturers and OEM in such industries as automotive, E&E, building & construction and, appliances.

PT: What are you doing to meet the increased demand?

Says Star Plastics’ purchasing specialist Brandon Humphreys, “We meet that demand in a couple of different ways. Generally speaking, it’s a matter of increasing diversity in our supply streams of recycled raw material from different sources, qualifying the material coming out of those feed streams, and building long-term partnerships with those companies. We gather many grades of material from a range of different suppliers, including collectors, manufacturers, MRFs, and recyclers. We strategically choose our feed streams based on our experience with their materials, whether their properties line up with our expectations, if they process cleanly, and the general quality of it. Quality is key, and we hold our partners and suppliers to those same standards.”

According to Doug Ritchie, whether it’s a closed-loop or open-loop situation, they prequalify these streams and have them in place before demand rises. “It also doesn’t hurt that we’re experienced and confident working with all sorts of recycled-materials, so we can add back a lot of value to make it work for us.”

Hoop says that North America is lagging, especially in the collection and distribution of high-quality feedstocks when compared to Asia. He also thinks that people get focused on PCR content rather than understanding that post-industrial recycle is just as critical to our success as a country to be sustainable. “Landfills get plugged up with post-industrial as well, and it’s a good way to work back into the supply chain of similar materials. Part of meeting recycled-content material demand is being open to looking at all types of recycled-content – not just what is a popular buzzword.”

Albis’ Fuhlendorf says that within the past few years the Albis group has invested heavily in the area of recycling by adding capacity and making several acquisitions, including Albis’ acquisition of the plastics recycling activities of William Barnet & Son. “As such, we have sufficient access to raw material and enough capacity in place in order to meet the increasing demand of our customers.”

Notched specimen ReStart PCR-content PC just before performing Izod impact test.

PT: Where do you get your recycled material and where do you process it?

Star Plastics, as noted above, obtains their material from a variety of material stream types. Hoop says that they process the material in either one of their two North American facilities, their facility in Shandong, China, or with a partnered company depending on the raw material. “When it comes to feedstock generation, North America continues to be different than feedstocks in Asia. The key is being able to create the high-quality feedstocks needed, on a local basis. For example, the cost to ship PCR material from Asia to North America makes it difficult to produce product cost-effectively. So it has to be local relative to the continent on which you are compounding the finished goods. We actually are able to support many of our U.S. companies who have manufacturing facilities in Asia by producing material locally to their facilities at our Shandong site.”

Doug Ritchie maintains that Star has the ability to ‘clean up’ materials to increase value, overall, and has the capability of making any level of recycled-content compounds, even prime-performing products as a finished good that their customers demand.

Says Fuhlendorf, “We specialize in nylon 6 and 66 recycled compounds. They are based on post-industrial fiber feedstock, which we get as a ‘byproduct’ directly from fiber manufacturers. These raw materials already have a very high quality and consistency to begin with. Through a melt-filtered palletization process, the fiber is then converted into a plastic pellet at our manufacturing plant in South Carolina. During this process, Albis utilizes a proprietary vacuum system to remove moisture and residue. Additionally, a filtration pack is utilized to remove impurities.

The recycled pellet is then used as feedstock for our Altech Eco and IQ (Industrial Quality) compounds, which are manufactured in a separate building at the same location.”

PT: Do you test for quality of recycled plastic feedstock?

Star Plastics’ Humpfreys says the testing process starts when the truck doors open and the material is offloaded. “We have a full-service lab at both North American facilities and custom ERP system that allows up to track each box and pound all the way through the system. We continue the testing process through each step including right before it leaves our plant.”

Hoop says that all of the company’s compounds are tested from ‘top to bottom’ ranging from their recycle-based ReStart products to their StarPrime and ValuPak lines of products. “It all starts with the base feedstocks-- whether they will be used for a certified recycled-base feedstock or made from prime nomenclatures. Our system allows us to know what is in every box of material when it comes in the door and testing for targeted properties. This could include melt flow, notched Izod, color, surface quality, flame retardancy…we are testing in process during production for key properties and color in every box of material produced. And at the end of production, we post blend each lot and check again as a composite to see that the properties still stay in range of our specification.”

According to Fuhlendorf, their state-of-the art compounding facility in Duncan is certified according to IATF 16949, a certification that comprises their entire portfolio of prime and recycled compounds.

“The quality of our recycled compounds is ensured by a sophisticated qualification process of our raw material suppliers, the careful selection of feedstocks, narrow production tolerances and a stringent quality control of the finished product.”

PT: Is the final cost of your recycle-content compounds higher?

Start Plastics’ Hoop notes that due to the additional formulation and testing that is required for the recycle-content compounds, they sometimes do come with a higher cost. He says that their ReStart line, for example are equal in both price and performance properties to the company’s like-prime compounds. “But then, we also have products with solid performance and wider specifications that are less expensive. Our recycled-content materials cross our entire product offer, from tight specifications to wide, with the ability to suit our customers’ various needs.”

Adds Molly Ritchie, “But regardless of all that – there’s a bigger cost to not doing anything, wasting usable materials, sending them to landfills. The cost we all are paying now—investing in recycling infrastructure, cost of learning how to innovate with recycled-content, cost of adding value to these materials-- will be less than the cost we’ll pay down the line when the problem is even larger due to inaction. And it comes with the knowledge that we are problem solving and providing a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Says Albis’ Fuhlendorf, “Generally speaking the use of our recycled compounds aren’t more costly, i.e. we can usually offer our customers a certain price advantage compared to prime materials – even with our Altech Eco compounds, which possess a near-prime quality.

PT: Do you find that there are customers willing to pay extra for recycle-content compounds?

Certain customers are willing to pay more, according to the Star Plastics team. Molly Ritchie notes that brand owners specifically tend to be more open to going above-and-beyond in their sustainability measures. Still, Hoop notes that the “old-school thinking” that recycled material is “cheap”—or, at least cheaper than prime, is still more prevalent than one might think.

Adds Doug Ritchie, “The real key for any company to successfully incorporate recycled-content--or any sustainable alternative for that matter--into their products is to be open and involved with the process. OEMs need to be involved in the process and understand what they’re doing and why.” He noted that on-the-cutting-edge OEMs have embraced recycled-content and understand the potential constraints involved, with successful ones incorporating it into new products and making it into a positive selling point.

Weighs-in Albis’ Fuhlendorf, “Offering a price advantage for recycled versus prime compounds is still an important criteria in the B2B market, but sustainability starts playing a bigger part for our customers, i.e. there is a growing demand for products with a better CO2 footprint and near-prime quality.” He notes that they now receive RFQ’s (requests-for-quote) from customers inquiring not only about the technical specification and the price but also the CO2 footprint of a material. “In addition, we have customers who expect that in the future. pricing on CO2 will be increased, which will most likely result in higher prices for prime materials. We have recently had an independent, renowned institute in Germany do the math for us: As part of a study the Süddeutsches Kunststoffzentrum (SKZ) calculated a savings of roughly 11 kgs of CO2e (CO2 emission) per kg for an Altech Eco nylon 6/nylon 66 compound compared to an adequate prime compound.”

Albis America’s Duncan, S.C. plant produces Altech Eco reycled-content compounds based on nylons 6, 66, PP and PET that are new-prime quality.

PT: Is there a downside of using recycle content from a compounding and a processing perspective? (E.G., need to modify or acquire new equipment? Are cycle times affected? Is more cleaning/purging required?)

The Star Plastics team concedes that recycled feedstock has its challenges. Says Humphreys, “You have to be mindful of incoming specifications of the material, as you don’t have control over how it was produced or processed before it comes to you. A big part of preventing challenges is through thorough feedstock testing. We certify our recycled materials similar to the way prime manufacturers would, if not more. The more data points we collect about a material stream, the easier it is to track, manage, and successfully use as a feedstock.”

This team notes that their history as a recycler and their formulation technology know-how assures that prevention of most, if not all, issues downstream. Says Humphreys, “Our technologists have years of experience, allowing us to do more with the recycled content as feedstock, like custom colors and tight-specifications for high-performance applications, as well as to overcome any issues like cycle-times that may arise, again, through formulation. Our formulation team manages it as feedstock to ensure that it maintains consistency when compounded.”

Adds Hoop, “For a molder making a part, there is no difference in processing. Our experience shows that there is very little tolerance for variability for customers, and that is one of the cornerstones of Star’s successes: lot-to-lot consistency.”

Albis’s Fuhlendorf maintains that their recycled compounds can normally be processed without the need to make major processing adjustments or modify or add extra equipment. “Due to the high quality and consistency of our raw materials and the extra precautions we are taking in our manufacturing process the risk of contamination (e.g. with metal) is reduced to a minimum.