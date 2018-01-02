INCOE Expands Footprint in Mexico

INCOE Corporation USA has announced plans to expand into Mexico.

Related Suppliers INCOE Corporation

INCOE Corporation USA has announced plans to expand into Mexico. The hot runner supplier has acquired a facility in Querétaro, Mexico, which will become the headquarters of INCOE Mexico. The new facility resides within Business Park Conín in Querétaro, Mexico. With a total floorspace of 4,000 ft2 (370 m2), INCOE Mexico will be primarily focused on providing technical service and spare parts for the growing market in Mexico. The official opening of INCOE Mexico is anticipated by early Spring 2018.

Said Kurt Curtis, general manager of INCOE USA, “Getting the keys and opening the doors is really just one of the last remaining steps in making INCOE Mexico a reality. Bringing in equipment and inventory has already been planned, so taking what is right now an empty space to a functional technical service center for INCOE should be completed very quickly.”

Related Stories

The new INCOE Mexico division will complement existing technical hot runner service personnel in Mexico, along with INCOE’s representative partners Privarsa and C&V TechnoPlast for spare parts in 10 locations throughout Mexico.

Heading INCOE Mexico as Country Manager is Isaac Gomez, a long-time technical service representative for INCOE. He said, “Plastic production in Mexico just keeps growing, so now with INCOE Mexico in Querétaro, INCOE has taken our service capabilities to the next level. I’m very excited to be a part of this new location and am fully committed to supporting INCOE customers throughout Mexico.”