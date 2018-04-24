Injection Molding System Featured

Originally titled 'Injection Molding System Featured'

Husky occupies a 12,000 square-foot space at NPE2018 and features a range of solutions for the beverage, food, closure, medical, automotive and home, personal and beauty markets.

Press Release Post: 4/24/2018
Karen Cornelissen

Managing Editor, MoldMaking Technology

Editorial Assistant, Plastics Technology

Husky is in booth W1303 at NPE2018. It occupies a 12,000 square-foot space at the show and features a range of solutions for the beverage, food, closure, medical, automotive and home, personal and beauty markets. Husky features the HyPET 225 system and has bottle designs with new colors, shapes and functionality. Husky also has a multi-layer technology that can enhance package design and unlock packaging opportunities, and it has tooling technologies that can deliver optimized equipment productivity and extended mold life. The company displays valve-gate innovations and original equipment manufacturer spare parts intended to reduce total part costs. Husky subject matter experts present throughout the week at the Bottle Zone Technical Forum.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Booth: W1303

View Showroom

Related Content

Plastics: In One Word

In celebration of NPE2018 and more than 50 years of The Graduate, we are calling on all plastics professionals to help us define the future of plastics: in one word. Let us hear you at ptonline.com/network or share to #PlasticsOneWord

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.