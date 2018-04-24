Injection Molding System Featured

Husky occupies a 12,000 square-foot space at NPE2018 and features a range of solutions for the beverage, food, closure, medical, automotive and home, personal and beauty markets.

Husky is in booth W1303 at NPE2018. It occupies a 12,000 square-foot space at the show and features a range of solutions for the beverage, food, closure, medical, automotive and home, personal and beauty markets. Husky features the HyPET 225 system and has bottle designs with new colors, shapes and functionality. Husky also has a multi-layer technology that can enhance package design and unlock packaging opportunities, and it has tooling technologies that can deliver optimized equipment productivity and extended mold life. The company displays valve-gate innovations and original equipment manufacturer spare parts intended to reduce total part costs. Husky subject matter experts present throughout the week at the Bottle Zone Technical Forum.

