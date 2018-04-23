It Feels Good to be Green at NPE2018

NPE2018, with help from Commercial Plastics Recycling and WEIMA, aims to raise plastic recycling awareness through a 100 percent recycling initiative at this year’s show.

WEIMA is sponsoring a recycling demo and shredding scrap plastic at the show. Source | WEIMA Plastic scraps are reduced to granulate size before being transported to CPR’s headquarters in Tampa. Source | WEIMA WEIMA’s WLK 15 single-shaft shredder. Source | WEIMA Previous Next

Despite some preconceived notions, the plastic industry works hard at being green and sustainable. Environmental reasons aside, it’s often cheaper to recycle plastic material and reintroduce it into the market than it is to source new material.

NPE2018 is striving to raise plastic recycling awareness through a 100 percent recycling initiative at this year’s show. The goal is to recycle every scrap of plastic generated on the show floor.

Plastic material is being collected by NPE’s official recycling partner Commercial Plastics Recycling Inc. (CPR). CPR is working with exhibitors to ensure all scrap material is rounded up. The company collected 190 tons of plastic scrap at NPE2015 and hopes to collect even more this year.

CPR’s collection efforts are being aided by an onsite recycling demonstration sponsored by WEIMA. As part of the demonstration, plastic scraps are sorted into batches, shredded and conveyed through a granulator. WEIMA’s WLK 15 single-shaft shredder, located in the Westwood parking lot, reduces the collected plastic prior to transport to CPR’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida. There the granulated plastic undergoes rigorous quality control testing before it re-enters the market.

Attendees can help the recycling initiative efforts by making sure any recyclable personal refuse is placed in proper receptacles. Let’s work together to make NPE the greenest tradeshow there is.

NPE2018 Exhibitors WEIMA America Booth: W5489, W5589 View Showroom Commercial Plastics Recycling, Inc. Booth: S22194, W4593 View Showroom