Digital Demos | 1 MINUTE READ

Jomar Injection Blow Molding Machinery

In this Digital Demo, Jomar provides an overview of unique machine designs, vertical plastifiers, and the exceptional bottles and containers it produces for the world's leading brands.

Jomar has over 50 years of experience building and innovating injection blow molding machinery, technology, controls, tooling, and turnkey solutions. This video provides an overview of unique machine designs, vertical plastifiers, and the exceptional bottles and containers it produces for the world's leading brands.

