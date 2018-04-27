Latest Technology Improvements Featured

Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. showcases its latest technology and capabilities at NPE2018 in booth S29013.

Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. showcases its latest technology and capabilities at NPE2018 in booth S29013. Cavalier focuses on value-added services in addition to its infrastructure, which includes multiple palletized five-axis machines; RFID-chipped EDM cells; double-craned, fully serviced, advanced assembly bays and process monitoring. Its value-added services include presale feasibility studies, DFMs, product design assistance and simulations. Post-build support includes tool start-up, tool tuning and maintenance. The company says that anyone can cut steel, but that anyone wanting a cradle-to-grave tooling partner should contact Cavalier. Cavalier Tool manufactures medium to large plastic injection, compression and structural foam molds. Cavalier’s reach extends into automotive, heavy truck, sport recreational, and commercial industries. Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. is the 2015 Leadtime Leader Award winner.

