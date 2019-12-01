Learn from Injection Molding’s Thought Leaders: Register Now for Molding 2020

Best practices in injection molding…”green” molding…LSR molding…automation…molding for medical, packaging, automotive…developments in tooling…digital manufacturing, it’s all here, at Molding 2020, scheduled for March 17-19, 2020 at the The Westin Chicago Lombard, Lombard, Ill.

Now in its 30th year, Molding 2020 is an educational conference where industry leaders discuss the latest developments in various molding processes, equipment, materials and management techniques, with special emphasis on adding value to your business. A Plastics Technology event, this conference is widely recognized as the most important forum for technical information and business conditions ​in injection molding. In addition to a best-in-class technical program headed up by veteran Plastics Technology editors Matt Naitove and Tony Deligio, the conference offers attendees unprecedented opportunities to network with each other on a peer-to-peer level, and with some of the top technical minds in the injection molding market.

Featured Content

With Molding 2020, our intention is to cultivate an experience that allows attendees to immediately apply the knowledge gained in their plants. In 2020, each day will begin with “Best Practices”—topics of practical value in defining best approaches to specifying or selecting equipment, organizing production, or addressing processing issues, as well as expert know-how on problem solving and troubleshooting. Afternoons sessions will consist of three concurrent breakout sessions including market focus areas of technology such as medical or automotive.​

Our intention is to cultivate an experience that allows attendees to instantly apply their knowledge into their workforce.

We are also bringing out a new feature for this year’s event—an injection molding parts competition we’ve dubbed Hot Shots 2020. Using a “People’s Choice” model, all attendees at Molding 2020 will be eligible to cast a ballot. One winner will be chosen for Technical Sophistication and one for Achievement in Molding Efficiency and/or Economics, as well as an overall winner. The goal of this competition is to recognize and reward outstanding achievements in injection molding of plastics parts. Any type of injection molded plastic part that fits roughly within 8 x 3 ft x 7 ft high qualifies.

Here’s what you should do next: Log onto moldingconference.com. On the top navigation bar, click on Agenda to view the specifics on the sessions, presentations and speakers that our editorial team has lined up. Then click on Sponsors/Exhibitors to check out who on the supply side you might like to engage while you’re there. Click on Parts Competition to learn the steps you need to take to enter your Hot Shot in the contest.

And last—but certainly not least—click on Register. If you sign up through 1/31/2020, you’ll save $200 from the full registration fee. Plan on sending three or more people? You’ll be entitled to additional savings. Shoot an email to registrar Tara Rauch at TRauch@gardnerweb.com to find out more about this discount.

And as seasoned travelers you know it’s never too early to lock in your hotel room. Molding 2020 attendees are invited to reserve rooms at the Westin Lombard for a special discounted rate of only $139 USD per night + taxes. Group rate ends February 22. You can book your room right from moldingconference.com by clicking on the More… button on the top navigation bar, or by calling the hotel directly at 630-719-8000

Last year’s conference attracted 285 attendees and more than 45 exhibiting companies, breaking previous years’ records. We’re expecting more of the same with Molding 2020. Don’t be left wondering what you might have missed.