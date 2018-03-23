Linux Software Enables Advanced Functions on Hot-Runner Controllers

SISE designed the MV3 hot-runner temperature controllers with five platforms and three power card options.

SISE MV3 multi-zone controllers.

At NPE2018, SISE presents its new generation of multi-zone controllers (MV3). Soon, these controllers will be able to control as many as 336 zones. They are available in five sizes (XS, S, M, L and XL) with three available power cards (2.5 A, 15 A and 30 A). They are adaptable to the packaging, automotive, cosmetics, medical and technical-parts markets.

SISE uses a 10 in.- or 15-in.-touchscreen display that run on Linux-based SISE software for the controllers. SISE says that the MV3 controllers have easily accessible power and thermocouple cards on removable pivoting shelves that enable useful, advanced functions like four soft starts, zone grouping, PTI function for thermocouple anomalies, Moldscan for real-time hot-runner diagnostics and material-leak detection. The system is multilingual (11 languages are available) and offers unlimited mold-file memory.

Lastly, the MV3 communicates with injection molding machines and can save and monitor production temperatures. SISE says that the controllers are suitable for Industry 4.0 installations.

