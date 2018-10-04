Long-Time Machinery Rep Levine Dies

Helped bring Boy and Arburg into U.S. market.

Veteran machinery sales representative and long-time SPE member Stuart Levine died recently at the age of 78.

Levine joined the New York Section of SPE in 1969 and was still actively involved in the organization until his passing. He served the section as president, membership chairman, treasurer, event planner and more.

Related Stories

He was instrumental in introducing Boy injection molding machines into the U.S. market, and thereafter helped introduce Arburg machines with working with Polymer Machinery.

As a manufacturer's representative, Levine formed Stuart Levine Group, which represented some of the top suppliers of injection molding machines and auxiliary equipment in the industry. In 1998 he joined forces with a competitor to form The Arjay-Levine Group Inc., which operates to this day representing Toshiba Machine Co, America, Ranger Automation and others.

Levine is survived by his loving wife Harriet; sons Scott and his wife Sheila, Greg and his wife Sabrina, and Randy and his wife Stefanie; and his sister Cheryl Kramer. He was a devoted grandfather to Zoe, Zachary, Maya, Jolie, Cooper, Chloe and Crosby.