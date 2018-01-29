Map Your Show Makes Planning NPE2018 Simple

The application makes it simple to navigate and plan your NPE experience.

Planning your time at NPE is simple with the Map Your Show app.

With more than a million square feet of show floor to cover as well as dozens of education sessions to attend, organizing your NPE experience might seem overwhelming.

NPE has once again partnered with Map Your Show (MYS) to make it easier to create a plan and use it to navigate your days at the show.



In the weeks leading up to the show, begin your planning by visiting npe18.mapyourshow.com. Click on the My Show Planner link, enter a few key pieces of information and start compiling your must-see list of exhibitors.



Sessions, events and personal appointments can also be added to your Planner which can then be exported straight to your Outlook calendar.



Once you arrive at NPE, your Planner can be accessed on the NPE mobile app where you’ll find everything you entered before arriving synchronized to your phone or tablet.

Easily locate companies on the show floor, check out exhibit highlights, engage in social media and even review information about Orlando. NPE2018



npe18.mapyourshow.com