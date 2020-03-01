Mark Your Calendars for Extrusion 2020

The date: Oct. 13-15.

The place: The Donald J. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Ill.

The event: Plastics Technology’s Extrusion 2020 Conference.

The reason: To learn best practices in extrusion processing.

For the sixth straight year, Plastics Technology is bringing the world of extrusion together in one place, at one time, for the first and still preeminent conference in extrusion. It is the only conference of its type: sessions devoted to general extrusion—issues that pertain to all extrusion processors regardless of what comes out of their die—coupled with breakout sessions on specific kinds of extrusion: Film, Sheet, Pipe/Profile/Tubing and Compounding. It is where the extrusion industry comes to learn about best practices and processing tips aimed at helping attendees improve the efficiency of their operations.

We’re hard at work putting the program together now, and when all is said and done, we’ll have assembled a group of the finest technical minds in the industry to deliver presentations that you will be able to put in practice to improve the operations at your plant. What’s more, you’ll have the opportunity to network with your peers and more than 80 suppliers in our exhibit area.

Extrusion 2020 is where the extrusion industry comes to learn about best practices and processing tips aimed at helping attendees improve the efficiency of their operations.

And this year we have added a new element: a half-day symposium organized by TAPPI on Film Processing and Coating in a Circular Economy that will take place the afternoon of Oct. 12. The TAPPI International Flexible Packaging & Extrusion Symposium is a pre-Conference event that will feature today’s leading experts in film processing and coating for flexible packaging. They will discuss leading-edge topics on emerging techniques and technologies that are creating new pathways toward a circular economy. Specific topic areas will include:

• Polymer stabilization developments for a circular economy;

• Recycling innovations for flexible packaging structures;

• Sustainability-focused solutions for consumer packaging;

• Developments in sustainable barrier systems for flexible packaging;

• Converting equipment solutions for more sustainable flexible packaging.

I recommend that you bookmark our conference website, extrusionconference.com, and check there regularly for updates to the agenda, exhibitors and sponsors, registration, and hotel information.

Rest assured that we will be notifying you as events unfold.