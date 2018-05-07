Meet New VP of Trade Shows and Marketing Susan Krys

Prior to joining PLASTICS, Krys has been involved with trade shows for more than 25 years.

Although this is her first NPE, Susan Krys, vice president of trade shows and marketing for PLASTICS, is no stranger to trade shows. Prior to joining PLASTICS, Krys has been involved with trade shows for more than 25 years.

“My experience spans sales, marketing, operations and education planning in industries including sports marketing, telecommunications, healthcare and food marketing and of course, now, plastics,” she says.

Let’s get to know Krys better:

Q: Can you detail your role with PLASTICS? What do you hope to bring to the role?

SK: In my role as VP, trade shows and marketing, I am responsible for our flagship event, NPE, as well as other trade show focused events. I also oversee marketing, not only for NPE and trade shows, but also for PLASTICS as a whole. I have been fortunate to work for a number of great organizations on several industry-leading shows and with some outstanding exhibitor and vendor partners over the years. I hope to bring to this role all the experiences and learnings from my years in the industry – to apply best practices that I have implemented and encountered along the way.

Q: How does NPE compare to other trade shows you’ve worked on?

SK: Well, to start with, it’s enormous – twice as large as the largest city-wide telecommunications tradeshow that I worked on for 10 years. And it’s a big machinery show – people come to see the running machines, tools and technology. But beyond the machines, people will see every facet of the plastics industry at NPE. I love that the full life-cycle of plastics – from resin to recycling of the plastics products once they’ve reached the end of their first usable life – is represented.

Q: What’s been your impression of the plastics industry so far?

SK: It’s funny how much more aware I am of how versatile plastics are and how important plastics are in our day-to-day lives, even when we don’t really realize how many ways plastics are improving our lives – from the mundane to the miraculous.

Q: What are you most looking forward to seeing during the show?

SK: The robots, definitely…and the machinery moving at lightning speed – I find it fascinating. Also, the on-site recycling center that we are creating behind the West Halls of the OCCC with partners Commercial Plastics Recycling (CPR) and Weima. Our partners will be collecting, sorting and breaking down all plastic materials produced on the NPE show floor to a granulate size. These granulate materials will then be transported to CPR’s headquarters in Tampa, Fla. But what will be most rewarding is seeing people doing business, reconnecting with industry colleagues and making new contacts and taking full advantage of this most important industry gathering.

